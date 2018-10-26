Saab Receives Order for AESA X-band Fighter Array

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 26, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the U.S. Government for X-band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, which has its base in fighter applications.



“This order is yet another proof of Saab’s state of the art gallium nitride based AESA radar development and further strengthens our offer of advanced radars and sensors”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Saab is a world leader in radar and sensor technology. With the fighter radar PS-05/A in operation on the Gripen fighter aircraft since 1992, Saab has solid experience of developing radars for fighters and other X band applications. Gripen is operational in Sweden, South Africa, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Thailand.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Replying to a query, a Saab spokesman said the radar is a GaN radar ready for platform integration, verification and tests. The array is platform independent and can be integrated in any kind of radar system and platform.

This contract was announced by the Pentagon on Sept. 27, in the following terms:

Saab Defense and Security USA LLC, East Syracuse, New York, is awarded an $8,184,781 firm-fixed-price contract for research and development of an X-Band Active Aperture Array radar prototype in support of the Office of Naval Research and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Foreign Comparative Testing Program.

Work will be performed in Gothenburg, Sweden (80 percent); and East Syracuse, New York (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Defense) funds in the amount of $8,184,781 will be obligated at time of award, $1,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-18-C-0693).



