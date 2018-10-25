Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 25, 2018)

Williams International Co. LLC, Pontiac, Michigan, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $50,000,000 indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability (ATTAM) Phase I program.



The mission of the ATTAM Phase I program is to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies that provides improvement in affordable mission capability.



Work will be performed in Pontiac, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition via a broad agency announcement; 54 offers were received. The first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,000 at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (IDIQ contract FA8650-19-D-2064 and initial task order FA8650-19-F-2115).



-ends-

