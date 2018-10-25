Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 25, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded not-to-exceed $131,555,000 for order N0001919F2410 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001).



This undefinitized contract action is for the procurement and upgrade of weapon replaceable assemblies to optimize the Block I low-rate initial production F/A-18E/F Infrared Search and Track systems, including technical risk reduction in support of engineering change proposal development and F/A-18 integration and tactics development.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $42,969,654 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

