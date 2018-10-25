Pentagon Grounds 24 F-35s (excerpt)

(Source: The Hill; posted Oct 25, 2018)

By Ellen Mitchell

The U.S. military has grounded roughly 24 F-35 joint strike fighters with higher flight hours, citing new fuel system inspections needed after the entire fleet was grounded earlier this month.The F-35 Joint Program Office said on Thursday that it found two new parts needing inspection on older models of the fifth-generation jet. The Pentagon in early October grounded all versions of the Lockheed Martin-made aircraft to examine the fuel tubes within the engines, made separately by Pratt & Whitney.“The joint government and industry technical team has completed their assessment of the fuel supply tubes within the Pratt & Whitney engine on F-35 aircraft,” the office said in a statement.“In addition to the previously identified failed tube, the analysis has identified two additional fuel supply tubes that require inspection.”The F-35 JPO declined to say how many jets are grounded. (end of excerpt)-ends-