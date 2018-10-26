Aegis Combat System Demonstrates Success During At-Sea Test Against Medium Range Ballistic Missile

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Oct 26, 2018)

USS JOHN FINN --- The latest evolution of the Aegis Combat System, Baseline 9.C2 (BMD5.1) successfully supported an MDA-led at-sea Ballistic Missile Defense System test event. During the test, the Lockheed Martin-built Aegis Weapon System detected, tracked, engaged and launched a missile to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target.



The test, called Flight Test Standard Missile–45, demonstrated the integrated capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System and how it has continually evolved to counter advanced threats. This test demonstrated the new engagement assessment functionality, bi-directional missile communications and sensor improvement algorithms.



"This test authenticates the strengthening global security of the United States and its allies as we deepen the defense capabilities with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System," said Paul Klammer, director, Aegis BMD. "This exercise showed that Aegis is the most advanced combat system and the proven choice for a layered defense."



This test builds upon joint research investments by the United States and Japan and comes on the heels of a successful test with the JS ATAGO (DDG 177) in September. Lockheed Martin is developing a Baseline 9/BMD 5.1 variant computer program, for deployment on Japan's Aegis destroyers.



As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Standard Missile-3 Block IIA Obliterates Target in Latest Intercept Test

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 26, 2018)

PMRF, Hawaii --- The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency completed the second successful intercept of a ballistic missile target by a Raytheon Company SM-3 Block IIA missile, the next-gen variant that defeats missile threats outside the earth's atmosphere.



USS John Finn (DDG-113) crew members launched the SM-3 IIA missile, which engaged and destroyed a land-launched target resembling an advanced ballistic missile. The primary objective was a successful intercept, and the mission also evaluated the system's overall performance.



"This second intercept for the SM-3 Block IIA is a success we share with the Missile Defense Agency and the country of Japan, our cooperative development partners," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "Together, we are building the most advanced solutions for ballistic missile defense."



The IIA variant has larger rocket motors and a bigger kinetic warhead, raising its effectiveness against evolving threats. SM-3 is the only ballistic missile interceptor that can be launched at sea and on land.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions.



