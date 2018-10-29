Joint Media Release: HMAS Brisbane Commissioning

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2018)

Australia’s national security has been significantly strengthened today with the commissioning of the second Australian-built Hobart class guided missile destroyer, HMAS Brisbane.



The commissioning is an important milestone in the life of the ship, and a special occasion for the thousands of Australians who worked on the Air Warfare Destroyer program, as well as the Royal Australia Navy.



Brisbane enters service at a significant time in Navy’s history.



The destroyer brings a level of flexibility and lethality to the role of protecting Australian and multinational task groups operating in an increasingly complex region and beyond.



The Hobart class of ships, commissioned by the Coalition in 2007, are among the most potent warships at sea today, forming an important part of the defence of our nation.



Brisbane’s Commanding Officer, Commander Josh Wilson, leads a proud ship’s crew that is well-placed to progress the new warship through the test and evaluation period and then integration into the fleet.



Brisbane has a distinguished history in the Navy and with the motto, Aim at Higher Things, all who sail in her will realise the incredible capability she represents.



The new destroyer forms part of the largest regeneration of the Royal Australian Navy since the Second World War and complements our $90 billion commitment in the 2016 Defence White Paper to further enhance Navy’s capabilities with the Offshore Patrol Vessels, Hunter class frigates, and 12 regionally superior submarines, to be built in Australia, with Australian shipbuilding workers.



(ends)



Brisbane Joins the Fleet

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Oct 27, 2018)

The Royal Australian Navy welcomed a new ship into the fleet today, with the commissioning of the guided missile destroyer, HMAS Brisbane (III).



In the ceremony at the Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, the Brisbane officially became one of Her Majesty’s Australian Ships.



Before an audience of dignitaries, family and friends, the Commander of the Australian Fleet, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, AM, RAN, welcomed Brisbane to the fleet.



During the ceremony the Governor-General of Australia, inspected the Brisbane’s crew and HMAS Brisbane received a blessing. The Australian White Ensign was hoisted signifying completion of the commissioning. The crew marched onboard for the first time, where they cheered ship, as a mark of honour.



The Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Scott Morrison, MP and Minister for Defence, the Honourable Christopher Pyne, MP attended the ceremony, and noted the importance of the occasion for both Australia’s national security and domestic shipbuilding capability. The commissioning marks a major milestone in the life of the ship, and the Government’s multi-decade commitment to enhance the Navy’s capabilities to protect our maritime interests.



The second of three Hobart class guided missile destroyers, Brisbane is the third ship to carry the name. Her motto, ‘Aim At Higher Things’, encompasses Navy’s core objectives of being a fighting Navy and a thinking Navy.



Brisbane’s Commanding Officer, Commander Josh Wilson, RAN, is proud to lead the ship’s company as she joins the Australian Navy surface fleet.



“My crew and I are honoured to continue the name and proud history of Brisbane in the Royal Australian Navy and excited to be given the opportunity to realise the incredible capability she represents,” CMDR Wilson said.



Brisbane will now undergo her test and evaluation period where she will integrate into the fleet and Navy personnel will train to operate the warship.



Brisbane will provide air defence for accompanying ships, in addition to land forces and infrastructure in coastal areas, and for self-protection against missiles and aircraft.



-ends-

