Boeing Awarded $204 Million Contract for F/A-18 Super Hornet, Growler Modifications

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Oct 26, 2018)

PLANO, Texas --- Boeing will continue its nearly 20-year legacy of F/A-18 modification work under a new $204 million contract award from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command.



The sole-source contract, which covers inspections, modifications and repair work on U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, has a base option of $62 million.



“Our team, many of whom are Navy and Marine Corps veterans, understand the critical need for aircraft readiness and mission availability,” said retired Adm. Pat Walsh, vice president of U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Services for Boeing Global Services. “We look forward to partnering with the Navy, as we have since 1999, on extending the service life of F/A-18s for continued reliable operation.”



Boeing will perform the work at the company’s Cecil Field facility in Jacksonville, Fla. In addition to periodic maintenance inspections and repairs, Boeing performs structural and electrical modifications. About 28 aircraft are expected to be inducted for maintenance and modifications during the first year of the contract.



Operating as one of Boeing’s three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



