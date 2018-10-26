Armored Vehicles: Belgium Approves CAMO Cooperation Project

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Oct 26, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, is pleased that the "CAMO" - Motorized Capacity - agreement is officially approved by Belgium. This agreement is excellent news for both France and Belgium.



This unique partnership includes the sale of 382 Griffon armored vehicles and 60 Jaguar armored vehicles. It also includes an operational component that includes training, training and operational maintenance of the equipment concerned.



Finally, a joint office between the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Belgian Ministry of Defense will be created so that exchanges on the evolution of armored vehicles are mutually beneficial to both countries.



Context



When?

-- In June 2017, Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, signed a letter of intent with Belgium to move towards a more intense cooperation between the two countries in the field of land armaments.

-- On 25 October 2018, the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Belgium approved the principle of an intergovernmental agreement with France concerning the setting up of a strategic partnership in the field of land mobility.

-- This intergovernmental agreement will be signed soon by the political authorities of the two countries.

-- The armored vehicles will be delivered to Belgium from 2025.



How many?

-- The acquisition component covers 382 VBMR-GRIFFON and 60 EBRC-JAGUAR vehicles.

-- The total investment budget amounts to around 1.5 billion euros.



Who?

-- The French manufacturers who produce these armored vehicles are, for the Griffon and the Jaguar: Nexter, Thales, Arquus, Quiri, SNC Hutchinson, Elno, Metravib, Safran, TRAC-C industry, Texelis.



-- The French Army will participate in training with the Belgian military.



-- The Directorate General of Material Resources (DGMR) and the Directorate General of Armament (DGA) will cooperate in an unprecedented way with the establishment of a joint office for the conduct of the acquisition program. The collaboration between the two directorates will allow the development of synergies in the fields of expertise and testing, and close consultation about future needs.



-ends-

