US Air Force Selects Northrop Grumman for USCYBERCOM Unified Platform

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Oct 29, 2018)

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. --– The U.S. Air Force, acting as the acquisition authority, has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract valued at $54,626,116 to serve as Unified Platform systems coordinator for the USCYBERCOM Unified Platform program.



Unified Platform will support all defensive and offensive cyber operations, as well as cyber intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber Mission Force.



"Northrop Grumman is proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Cyber Command to deliver this critical mission capability in support of our nation’s Cyber Mission Force," said Linnie Haynesworth, sector vice president and general manager, cyber and intelligence mission solutions, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. "We look forward to delivering the integrated, shared capabilities that will give our cyber warfighters the edge in cyberspace and across all domains.”



As the Unified Platform systems coordinator, Northrop Grumman will integrate disparate cyberspace platforms, enabling integrated management and synchronized cyber operations to give U.S. forces rapid access to a full spectrum of cyber capabilities.



“Northrop Grumman is recognized for collaborative, innovative leadership in delivering transformative cyber solutions through a full range of challenged environments,” said Bobby Lentz, vice president, global cyber solutions business unit, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “We look forward to continuing to work with U.S. Cyber Command to ensure our forces can maintain the tactical and technological advantage required to succeed in the evolving domain of cyber space.”



The Unified Platform contract was awarded competitively under the U.S. General Services Administration's Alliant Government-wide Acquisition Contract. Northrop Grumman will perform the work in San Antonio, Texas, as well as in locations in Maryland, Georgia and Ohio.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide



