WA Defence Industry Strong and Ready for Growth

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2018)

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, has joined WA Senator and Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Linda Reynolds, for a meeting of the Western Australian Defence Industry Council at the Henderson Maritime Precinct.



Minister Ciobo said members of the council, which includes all major shipbuilders, fabricators and defence industry primes, demonstrate Western Australia’s diverse industrial capability and capacity for growth.



“The Commonwealth Government’s unprecedented investment in defence capability is already creating value and jobs growth in the Western Australian economy,” he said.



“Austal have commenced sea trials on the first Guardian Class Pacific Patrol Boat and construction on Civmec’s $80 million purpose-built shipbuilding facility for the Offshore Patrol Vessel Program is well underway,” he said.



Assistant Minister Reynolds said Western Australia’s defence industry has come a long way in just over two years following the sustained industry-led advocacy of the WA defence council.



“As a direct result of this industry-led advocacy, WA has been named Australia’s second naval shipbuilding hub and is responsible for the construction of 31 new vessels for the both the Royal Australian Navy and our partners in the pacific,” she said.



Continued investment in enabling infrastructure and skills through the Naval Shipbuilding College, in partnership with South Metropolitan Tafe, is ensuring WA industry is not only able to deliver these projects, but open new commercial shipbuilding and export opportunities.



Minister Ciobo and Senator Reynolds look forward to continuing to work with WA industry to ensure these projects continue to benefit the local economy whilst delivering critical capabilities to the Australian Defence Force.



-ends-

