Airbus and Ursa to Continue Partnership on Use of Radar Satellite Data

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Oct 29, 2018)

TOULOUSE --- Airbus Defence and Space will continue to provide access to its radar satellite data to Ursa Space Systems (Ursa), a data fusion and analytics company. Both parties signed a new four-year contract after having started their cooperation in 2015.



Under this agreement, Ursa will analyse and fuse radar data with additional information sources to provide unbiased monitoring information to its customers in the energy and financial sectors, as well as for custom monitoring services.



Ursa’s commercial business intelligence portfolio offers global monitoring services across the oil supply chain. Their flagship product, Global Oil Storage Monitoring, delivers weekly data and analysis on 3.6 billion barrels of crude storage in over 150 locations around the world. Ursa’s customers in energy and finance use this information to make more informed trading decisions, and radar satellite data allows Ursa to deliver these services in a consistent, timely and reliable manner.



“Our collaboration has been growing since 2015. Our high quality radar satellite imagery, reliability and revisit capabilities perfectly fit Ursa’s high-demand monitoring needs” said François Lombard, Head of the Intelligence Business at Airbus Defence and Space.



“Our long-standing relationship with Airbus has played a key role in Ursa’s growth over the last few years. Their capabilities as part of our radar satellite partner network ensure we can provide the level of reliability and accuracy our commercial customers have come to expect,” said Derek Edinger, Ursa Co-founder and VP of Products and Partnerships.





