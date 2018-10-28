Defenсe Ministry to Receive More Than 20 Engines for Upgraded Tu-160

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 28, 2018)

Twenty-two NK-32 engines of the second series are scheduled for equipping updated Tu-160 bombers according to the contract with PJSC Kuznetsov (Samara).



The Russian Defence Ministry will receive a preproduction batch of NK-32 engines to be manufactured at the enterprise by late 2018.



Currently, under the control of the military representative office, the preproduction series engines are undergoing bench tests to determine the enterprise’s readiness of for series line production. A part of the products will be ready for delivery to the customer after the tests are completed.



The resumption of the NK-32 production opens up broad prospects for maintaining the fleet of Tu-160 combatant aircraft at a high level of serviceability. The engine life is estimated at dozens of years.



-ends-

