UK Type 26 Selected for Canadian Surface Combatant

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Oct 26, 2018)

Canada’s Combat Ship Team has been identified as the preferred bidder for the Canadian Surface Combatant design.



Our team is proud of our proposed solution, and we look forward to working with the Government of Canada and Irving Shipbuilding through the negotiation phase and toward a contract award.



We are confident that our solution offers the right ship for Canada, combining Canada’s trusted Combat Management System with the world’s most advanced warship design and bringing together a pan-Canadian team with a proven track record and current capability to perform complex defence projects.



Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said: “Canada’s selection of our cutting-edge Type 26 warship for their future frigate programme shows that Britain remains a world leader in maritime design and technology.



“As a valued NATO and Five Eyes partner, Canada’s decision demonstrates our close and historic relationship, and this news will ensure our defence partnership continues to thrive for generations to come.”



International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox MP, said: “It is fantastic that the Canadian Government have selected Lockheed Martin Canada, using BAE Systems’ innovative Type 26 design, as their preferred bidder for this programme.



“I am aware that this has been a very competitive process, and this outcome is testament to the importance of the deep UK-Canada defence and security relationship. The announcement will bring further prosperity to both nations and is another demonstration of the success of BAE’s Type 26 design, after it was recently chosen as the winning design for a contract with the Royal Australian Navy.”



Andrew Wolstenholme, Managing Director, BAE Systems Maritime, BAE Systems, commented: “The success of the T26 design for the Canadian Surface Combatant reinforces its position as the world’s most advanced warship and showcases the strength of British innovation on the world stage. This is great news and further builds on our recent success as preferred tendered for the Australian Hunter Class Frigate programme, providing solid foundations for our Naval Ships business within the export market.”



-ends-

