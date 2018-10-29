According to Russian Defence Minister the US Withdrawal from the INF Treaty Will Have Serious Consequences for Europe

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2018)

The US decision to withdraw from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles will have serious consequences primarily for Europe, it needs extensive discussion within NATO and the EU, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Greek counterpart Panos Kammenos.



“We are interested in the reaction of Europe to this US decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty. And I would like Europe to know and understand the consequences that would be in the case of deploying medium-range missiles in Europe,” said Sergey Shoigu.



“As for medium and short-range missiles, it seems to us, not everyone in Europe understands that this decision will have serious consequences for Europe as well, and more precisely, for Europe first of all. And we think it would be very appropriate to have a wider discussion of this decision within the framework of NATO and the EU,” the Russian Defence Minister emphasized.



