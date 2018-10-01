Future Fighter Capability—Formal Supplier Engagement

(Source: Public Service and Procurement Canada; issued Oct 25, 2018)

On October 26, 2018, Canada achieved yet another milestone toward replacing Canada’s fighter fleet, with the release of the draft Request for Proposals to eligible Suppliers for their review and feedback.



Suppliers will have about eight weeks to provide feedback. This feedback will be used to refine and finalize the formal Request for Proposals. The entire process is being reviewed by both an independent fairness monitor and an independent third-party reviewer.



Ensuring suppliers have an opportunity to provide input is critical to the overall success of this procurement and for selecting the right fighter aircraft to meet Canada’s needs, while leveraging economic benefits for Canada.



The government is working diligently to ensure this open and transparent competitive process remains on schedule.



(ends)



Progress On Major Defence Procurement Projects: Fighter Jets

(Source: Public Service and Procurement Canada; issued Oct 25, 2018)

As you know, our fighter jet process is one of the largest procurements the Government has ever undertaken.And it represents the most significant investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than thirty years.Three years ago, we were at a complete standstill with this process.Today, I am happy to report that this ambitious undertaking has found real momentum.In December last year, we launched an open and transparent competition to purchase 88 advanced fighter jets.One month later, in January, we held our first open industry day, attracting over 200 participants from more than 80 companies and 7 countries.In February, we published a list of eligible Suppliers and invited them to participate in the formal supplier engagement, which began that same month.And in April and May, government officials conducted regional forums in six cities across the country that drew over 600 participants from more than 200 companies.Today, I’m happy to announce that we’ve reached another milestone.Over the next few days, we will be releasing the draft request for proposals to eligible suppliers. This is an important milestone after months of effort and consultations.We will be working with suppliers over the coming months on these drafts. The formal request for proposals will be officially released to eligible suppliers next spring.We expect to award a contract in late 2021 or early 2022, with the first aircraft delivered in 2025.In the meantime, we’re working with the Australian government to acquire 18 F-18 fighter jets and associated spare parts from the Royal Australian Air Force, to supplement our existing fleet. We expect to take delivery of the first two jets in 2019. (end of excerpt)-ends-