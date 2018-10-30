Saab at Indo Defence 2018

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 30, 2018)

Saab is back at this year’s Indo Defence 2018 Expo and Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 7 to 10 November 2018. Please visit us at Stand D 075.



Indo Defence is Indonesia’s biggest defence and security exhibition and a main event for the air, land and maritime domains in Asia Pacific. Saab is again proud to participate and demonstrate why we are the best partner to deliver key capabilities for Indonesia.



Saab supports Indonesia’s desire to modernise its armed forces and advance local high-technology industry. Following the introduction of Law 16/2012 for the defence industry, Indonesia is on its way towards self-sufficient defence capabilities and Saab is ready to comply with all the obligations of these strict procurement rules.



“Indo Defence 2018 gives Saab the opportunity to show our highly capable solutions for Airborne Early Warning & Control as well as the most modern VSHORAD system, the RBS 70 NG. These technologies will not only enhance the capabilities of the Indonesian armed forces, they also come complete with an extensive transfer-of-technology programme that will provide great value to the Indonesian defence industry and the nation,” says Anders Dahl, Vice President, Head of Saab Indonesia.



Saab has maintained an official presence in Indonesia since 2013 and partners with local defence industries, government agencies and academic institutions including the Agency of Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), the University of Indonesia (UI) and the Indonesian Defence University (Unhan).



Saab products at Indo Defence 2018 will include:



-- RBS 70 NG, the next generation VSHORAD system. Indonesia has a successful operational history with the first generation of RBS 70 and the latest version of this system delivers the most sophisticated air defence technology. See the RBS 70 NG simulator at the Saab stand and experience at first-hand the system’s accuracy and reliability.



-- Saab 2000 Erieye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C). An ultra-modern, cost-efficient, multi-role solution that will protect Indonesia’s air, sea and land assets. Erieye provides complete surveillance and assurance, stopping threats that can jeopardise the economy and public safety such as illegal fishing, smuggling and terrorism.



-- Gripen, the smart fighter. Tested, proven and operational across three continents, Gripen is the world’s most advanced multi-role combat aircraft. As Indonesia moves to replace its aging fleet of fighters we believe that Gripen is the force to take TNI-AU into the future.



Superior Defence Capabilities for Indonesia



Saab has a unique ability to deliver a multi-layered approach to Indonesian defence and security. Join us for a detailed briefing on how Saab can innovate and integrate a future-proof solution for Indonesia’s safety and protection from the ground up.



Indo Defence 2018 Expo and Forum will be held at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran Jakarta, Indonesia from 7 to 10 November 2018.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

