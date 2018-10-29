Modern Protected Vehicles Developed in Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2018)

To date, tactical wheeled vehicles are the main means for moving subdivisions and units of the Land Force and d other Services and Arms.



In order to increase the security, a series of the Medved and later the Patrol-ZA mine resistant ambush protected vehicles were developed on the base of multi-purpose production vehicles.



The development of the Medved series and other wheeled protected vehicles should be based on up-to-date aggregate and element base, and their military technical make-up is ensured by using composite armour and mine protection, as well as modern life support systems and bullet-proof wheels.



Developing of protected military vehicles suited to advanced requirements will allow increasing combat capabilities and, in general, ensuring military parity with a potential adversary.



-ends-

