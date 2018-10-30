Saab and Lockheed Martin Provide Modernized VTESS Code for the U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin, in partnership with Saab, has received a change order to the Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System (VTESS) contract awarded in July 2017 to provide modernized VTESS code for the U.S. Army. The value of this change order is approximately USD17.7 million (Approximately MSEK 160).



Under the VTESS Code Modernization change order, which allows U.S. Army to change their initial order, placed in July 2017, Lockheed Martin and Saab will update current Instrumentable Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (IMILES) VTESS hardware and software to make it compatible with internationally accepted Simulation Interoperability Standards Organization (SISO) laser interface standards. This will in turn enable the United States Military to train concurrently with NATO and other allies now and in the future.



“This new capability will allow users operating in multi-national settings to train more effectively together,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA. “It will also provide a development path forward to A-TESS; the U.S. Army’s next generation of Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems.”



In 2017, The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin, in partnership with Saab, a contract to provide a tactical firing and targeting system (Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System – VTESS) for combat vehicles to enable soldiers to conduct live, highly realistic combat exercises using their existing platforms and weapons systems.



“By merging multiple legacy systems’ capabilities into the VTESS product configuration, this multinational capability provides significant sustainment advantages, enabling cost-effective future enhancements and growth for our customers,” said Tom Gordon, vice president, Training and Simulation Solutions at Lockheed Martin. “The VTESS Code Modernization increases interoperability to conduct force-on-force training, addressing current training needs while supporting emerging Army training requirements and systems.”



The VTESS Code Modernization effort will integrate one-way and ballistic simulations, and provide integration into a common optical communication architecture. Legacy MILES will also be able to interoperate with the modernized systems.



“With this order, Saab has further strengthened its position as a world-leading training and simulator provider. We see more and more of the U.S. military adopting the NATO UCATT SISO standard, increasing their ability to train effectively in allied or coalition mission packages and at the same time providing an even more realistic training experience for the individual users”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.



This order was booked during Q3 2018.





