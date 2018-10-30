FY18 Military Intelligence Program Top line budget

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 30, 2018)

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) appropriated top line budget for fiscal year 2018. The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $22.1 billion.



The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.



-ends-

