LIG Nex1 Wins Order for Military Drone

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Oct 31, 2018)

SEOUL --- LIG Nex1, a South Korean defense firm, said Wednesday that it has secured an order to build a military drone.



The drone -- which can carry a warhead of up to 500 grams and fly for about 40 minutes -- is designed to directly hit a target.



The project is overseen by the Institute of Civil-Military Technology Cooperation under Agency for Defense Development.



LIG Nex1 said it plans to develop the drone by 2021. It did not provide any further details, citing military confidentiality and possible changes in the development of the drones.



