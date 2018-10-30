RRS-MITCOS Founded: Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz Move into Position to Digitize the Bundeswehr

RRS-MITCOS is the short form for a new joint venture which Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have set up to meet the German military’s requirement for integrated operational and communications systems. First and foremost, Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz want to play a leading role in digitizing Germany’s ground forces. This major programme encompasses an investment volume of several billion euros.



Officially named “RRS-MITCOS Rheinmetall - Rohde & Schwarz - Military IT and Communications Solutions GmbH”, the company has now commenced operations in Berlin following completion of the approval process of the European and national competition authorities and entry into the commercial register. RRS-MITCOS is led by Peter Obermark (the company’s spokesman) and Udo Stoll.



Back in March 2017, Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz embarked on a wide-ranging partnership that led to the creation of this joint venture. Rheinmetall holds a 74.9% stake in the new company, with the remaining 25.1% belonging to Rohde & Schwarz.



The two parent companies intend to use RRS-MITCOS to bid for the Bundeswehr’s “Digitization of Land-based Operations” (D-LBO) programme, which supersedes two previous projects, the “Mobile taktische Kommunikation (MoTaKo)” and “Mobiler taktischer Informations-verbund (MoTIV)”. The joint venture is open to incorporating the expertise and solutions of additional partners, which are to be included in subsequent project phases.



D-LBO is the Bundeswehr’s premier modernization project, which will result in the future digital command system of the German Army. In the Bundeswehr’s inventory alone, thousands of vehicles are due to be retrofitted with new technology in the medium term.





The Rheinmetall Group is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin imperatives of mobility and security. Its Defence arm comprises three divisions: Vehicle Systems, Electronic Solutions, and Weapon and Ammunition. One of the world’s leading makers of defence technology, Rheinmetall supplies a wide array of military equipment, ranging from vehicle, force protection and weapons systems to infantry equipment and air defence solutions.



Fully capable of networking entire detection and engagement sequences, its competencies also include sensor technology, electro-optics, simulation and training. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the Group’s 24,000 employees now generate annual sales of over €6 billion.



The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users.. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.



