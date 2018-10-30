Arquus to Contribute to Belgian CAMO Program

(Source: Arquus; issued Oct 30, 2018)

Arquus is a partner to the Franco-Belgian agreement concerning the CAMO (MOtorised CApacity) program to modernize Belgian land mobility capacities. and includes the purchase of 442 Scorpion vehicles.



Arquus contributes its significant expertise to the design, development and production of drivelines for the Griffon and Jaguar vehicles in the CAMO program.



On October 25, 2018, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel officially ratified the intergovernmental agreement with France concerning the CAMO program to modernize Belgian land mobility capacities. Arquus applauds the agreement which strengthens partnership ties not only between the French and Belgian armies, but also between the Defense ministries and industries of both countries.



The agreement concerns the purchase of 442 Scorpion vehicles, which are a result of the joint expertise of Arquus, Nexter and Thales. A total of 382 Griffon multi-role armored vehicles and 60 Jaguar armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle, identical to those of the French army, will replace the Piranha 3Cs and Dingo IIs currently used by the Belgian Motorized Brigade. The Franco-Belgian intergovernmental agreement also aims at developing cooperation in the various fields of land mobility and includes a capacity development plan linking the two armies.



As the European leader of protected land mobility, Arquus contributes its significant expertise to the design, development and production of drivelines for the Griffon and Jaguar vehicles in the CAMO program. Arquus is also in charge of remote weapon systems and spare parts logistics for the French program.



Our mission in the Scorpion Project



Arquus is one of the three members of the short-term consortium to which the French Ministry of Defense awarded the Scorpion contract. We are thus contributing to the new generation of French Army vehicles: the VBMR multirole armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle and the EBRC armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle. Our company is responsible for supplying the drivelines and small remote weapons systems for the two vehicles. We will also be providing the spare parts and components logistics for the Scorpion program.



-ends-

