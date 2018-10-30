Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 30, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $365,730,330 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price contract for new-construction DDG Aegis Weapon System Baseline K2 development and integration in support of the Republic of Korea Navy.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the government of South Korea.



This contract will provide for combat system installation, staging and integrated logistics support required for the installation, test and delivery of the Aegis Combat System K2 baselines for three Republic of Korea Navy DDGs.



These efforts include program management, system engineering and computer program development; ship integration and testing; technical manuals and planned maintenance system documentation.



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (66 percent); Ulsan, South Korea (18 percent); Seoul, South Korea (7 percent); Camden, New Jersey (7 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2026.



Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $111,535,109 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4) (International Agreement).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-5102).



-ends-

