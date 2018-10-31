J-20 Stealth Fighters to Join Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai: Expert

(Source: Global Times; issued Oct 31, 2018)





Four J-20s under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flew over the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.



Two J-20 formations, each consisting of two fighter jets, made a low pass through the airport, after which one of them put on a solo aerobatics performance.



The fighter jets soon left without landing at the airport.



Airshow China 2018 will be held in Zhuhai from November 6-11.



Despite the J-20's absence from the list of participating aircraft released by the air show's organizer on Saturday, the aircraft is very likely to make a surprise appearance, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The J-20 may put on flight performances to demonstrate how much the PLA Air Force has mastered it over the past two years, Song said.



In the previous air show two years ago, the J-20 made its debut with a flyby exhibition for less than a minute at the opening ceremony.



Spectators said it was very impressive, except it was too short.

Four J-20 stealth fighter jets appear at the Jinwan airport in Zhuhai, S China’s Guangdong Province on Tuesday morning. The planes are believed to be preparing for the Airshow China 2018, which will be held in Zhuhai from Nov 6 to 11. https://t.co/0J5KV7mBiH pic.twitter.com/oDq5xionbi — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 30, 2018

Song said that he expects the J-20 to be available for an extended period of time this year, noting it will conduct low passes in formation and solo aerobatics performances like it did on Tuesday.



The J-20 will display more of its combat maneuverability that will amaze spectators at the air show, Song said.



PLA Air Force's transport aircraft Y-20, the H-6K bomber, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle and J-10B fighter plane are among the aircraft to be displayed at the air show, according to the list of participating aircraft.





China’s “Silk Road Eye” AEW Radar to be Unveiled at Zhuhai Airshow

(Source: China Military Online; issued Oct 31, 2018)

BEIJING --- The 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as 2018 China Airshow or Zhuhai Airshow, will be held from November 6 to 11 in Zhuhai, a coastal city in south China’s Guangdong Province. The “Silk Road Eye” active phased array airborne early warning (AEW) radar, developed by the 14th Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), will make its debut in this Airshow.



If the early warning aircraft is a crown in the field of national defense equipment, then the early warning radar shall be the very jewel on that crown. At present, only a few countries in the world have the ability to develop the early warning radar.



As the cradle of China’s radar industry, the 14th Institute of CETC has developed a world-class solid-state active phased array early warning radar for the domestically-made KJ-2000 early warning aircraft, which filled the gap of China's large airborne early warning radar and promoted the development of China’s AEW radar.



The newly-developed “Silk Road Eye” AEW radar has strong competitive edge in regard to future war. Compared with earlier models, its radar array employs a new active phased array technology.



At present, China is the only country in international military trade market that can provide such complete early warning aircraft.






