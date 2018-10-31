Airbus to Highlight Innovative Products and Services at China Airshow 2018

(Source: Airbus; issued Oct 31, 2018)

BEIJING --– Airbus will be participating in the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai from 6th to 11th November, presenting a broad portfolio of innovative products and services that meet the aerospace industry’s requirements for today and tomorrow.



The Airbus stand will be located in the Main Hall, Booth H4CA, where cutaway models of the A330neo and A350-1000, Airbus’ latest wide-body aircraft, will be on display. The A330neo, which features new generation engines, new wings and full composite sharklets, is due to be delivered to its launch operator TAP Air Portugal in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the A350-1000 offers the very latest in aerodynamics and advanced technologies to provide unrivalled efficiencies and comfort on long-haul routes.



Services by Airbus, co-located on the Airbus stand, will showcase the company’s growing Services business, including information about its latest digital platform, Skywise, and new upgrades for cabin software.



Airbus Helicopters will present key market-leading products and capabilities. A range of mock-ups will be displayed on the Airbus Stand, including a H130, the most versatile light-single helicopter from the Ecureuil family, a H160, the newest generation of Airbus helicopter, and a H175, the latest generation super-medium helicopter which is a 50:50 Sino-French joint programme.



Airbus Defence and Space will demonstrate a mock-up of the Pléiades Neo satellite. A four-satellite, high resolution earth observation constellation ideal for precision mapping and in-depth intelligence, but also particularly suitable for emergency response and up-to-daily change detection. With an industry-leading collection success rate, Pléiades is the unanimous choice for new collections and timely decision-making, affordable even in the most inaccessible locations.



“An Innovation Journey with Airbus” will be displayed on the stand featuring some of the most innovative projects the company is working on and that will eventually change the way humans travel, connect and interact.



The static display will feature an A220-300 (an airBaltic aircraft), which is the newest member of the Airbus single-aisle Family. The airBaltic A220-300 will fly to Chengdu on 8th November as part of its world demonstration tour after its display at the show.



An H145 in the public service configuration and the first in mainland China operated by Guangzhou Police will also be on the static display. The H145 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ 4-ton-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility. Always ‘ready for duty’, the H145 is capable of being equipped with a modern mission management system suitable for a variety of missions, especially for police operations, EMS, and SAR.



In addition, an H135 with the latest medical interior and Airbus’ latest generation Helionix avionics suite (also available on the H145, H160 and H175), which increases safety and decreases pilot workload, will be displayed in the pavilion of United General Aviation Industrial Development Co. Ltd. (UGA), Airbus Helicopters’ distributor in China. It is the first of 100 H135s to be delivered to China per a framework agreement signed in June 2016.



A press conference will be held by Airbus on Tuesday 6th November at 12:40pm, in Room 220, 2nd floor of the Press Centre. Top executives from Airbus China will present Airbus’ latest business in the country and provide an update on product and market information.



During the show, Airbus will also organise various HR events, and seminars on R&T and innovation, including the Airbus Global University Partnership Program (AGUPP). The AGUPP aims to enhance the network with global university professors and ambassadors to better prepare future talents and boost the career development of young professionals in the industry.



-ends-

