Ukrainian 120mm Bars-8MMK Mobile Mortar

(Source: Ukraine National Security Council; issued Oct 31, 2018)

Ukraine’s new vehicle-mounted 120mm mortar needs only 1 minute to fire its first round, and 20 seconds to leave its firing position to avoid counterbattery fire, according to its makers. (UNSC photo)

The tests of the new Ukrainian mobile mortar complex were held, - Oleksandr Turchynov



The tests of the new Ukrainian 120-mm mobile mortar complex "Bars-8MMK" were held at the proving ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the military exercises; Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov visited the tests.



According to the NSDC Secretary, this mobile mortar complex was created by Ukrainian manufacturers based on the "Bars-8" armored vehicle. He also said that the combat vehicle is equipped with an automated deployment and fire control system.



"The complex can move quickly to the necessary point of fire, its computer system allows ground positioning, preparation for shooting from the original position takes only 1 minute," Mr. Turchynov said, adding that the mobile complex needs around 20 more seconds to leave the firing point avoiding the enemy's backfire. He also informed that the combat ammunition load of the vehicle is 60 mines while the crew consists of only three people.



"Manufacturers have solved several problems during the development of this mobile mortar complex - in particular, they have reached the maximum deployment and stowage speed, the ability to move off-road, the ability to hit the target with high accuracy, and, most importantly, the safety of its use", - the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine noticed.



The Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine expressed his conviction that after the state tests are completed and the mobile mortar complex is deployed "it will occupy a worthy place in the armament of the Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, and Special Operations Forces".



