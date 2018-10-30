Rostec Will Assist Vietnam in Developing Aerospace

(Source: Rostec; issued Oct 30, 2018)

Rostec is ready to expand its cooperation with Vietnam within the Republic's national space programs. The State Corporation's broad range of competences can help Vietnam in implementing its Space Technology Research and Application Strategy until 2020.



Rostec is actively developing the space industry. The holdings of the Corporation are extensively integrating advanced technologies in various areas of space exploration. Engines manufactured by the United Engine Corporation put Soyuz launch vehicles into orbit. Technodinamika produces life support systems for pilots and astronauts, including the Orlan-MKS space suit.



Optical devices designed by Shvabe are applied to sense the Earth's surface from satellites and are also used in major observatories of the world. RT‑Chemcomposite creates unique composite materials withstanding ultra‑high temperatures and extreme load.



“Russia and Vietnam have established long-term efficient partnership in various industries. Vietnam is successfully developing in space exploration, and we are ready to support our partner's projects,” said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. “Rostec has a significant research and technological groundwork in the space industry. We are ready to offer comprehensive solutions to our partners for implementation of Vietnam’s state space programs.”



Through Rosoboronexport and in the interests of foreign customers, Russian rocket and space industry enterprises build and launch space vehicles of different applications, manufacture ground systems for spacecraft control and complexes for receiving and processing data from observation spacecraft, as well as provide foreign partners with cartographic materials prepared based on space survey. Supported by Rosoboronexport, specialists from partner countries learn how to carry out thematic processing and analysis of data obtained by remote sensing of the Earth.



Rosoboronexport is ready to suggest unique comprehensive projects to the partners, as in the case when the first Malaysian astronaut Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor was sent to the ISS within the offset agreement to the contract for supplying Su-30MKM fighters.



Overall, Rosoboronexport has assisted in putting over 30 space vehicles from 14 countries into relevant orbits, including in the interests of the UK, Germany, Italy, China, Norway, Sweden, and the European Space Agency.



-ends-

