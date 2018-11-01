U.S. Army Awards SRC a $33M Contract for Electronic Warfare Intelligence Mission Data

(Source: SRC, Inc.; issued Nov 01, 2018)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA --- The Technical Electronic Intelligence (TechELINT) and Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming (EWIR) branch of the U.S. Army National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), has awarded SRC, Inc. a contract worth $33M over five years to deliver an end-to-end EWIR Intelligence Mission Data (IMD) production process.



SRC will leverage over 40 years of EWIR expertise to provide skilled analysis, production, research, development and process support to NGIC. SRC engineers and analysts will work to deliver production process enhancements while performing signals analysis, engineering assessments, special information gathering, data reduction and product preparation tasks.



"The process of EWIR production is evolving quickly," said Paul G. Tremont, president and CEO of SRC. "As leaders in the EWIR field, SRC is excited to provide significant improvements in production quantity, quality and efficiency to help NGIC accomplish their important work."



"This Army contract is yet another a shot in the arm for the Central New York economy and further indication that SRC's workforce produces top quality products that the Department of Defense relies upon to succeed in some of the toughest missions around the globe. As SRC plans to add jobs locally to support new demand, I will continue to work hand-in-hand with them to help secure future agreements like these," said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.



This new contract award and additional contracts currently being fulfilled, enables SRC to fill more than 200 positions worldwide over the next year in the disciplines of digital engineering, systems engineering, software engineering, integration/test, field application support and program management.





SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Today, more than 1,300 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC.



-ends-

