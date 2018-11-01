Saab Receives Order from FMV for Technical Support for Gripen

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 01, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) regarding technical support of Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 136 million and delivery will take place during 2019.



The order includes goods and services required to sustain air operations with Gripen, such as amendment services and spares. The order exercises a contractual option within the framework of a previously signed agreement pertaining to performance-based support and maintenance of Gripen C/D.



The original agreement was signed with FMV in May 2017.



“This order of support gives both us and FMV the possibility to ensure continued efficient air operations with Gripen for the coming year”, says Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Aeronautics.



The work will be carried out at Saab’s facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Gothenburg, Järfälla, Växjö and Östersund, by four of Saab’s business areas; Support and Services, Aeronautics, Industrial Products and Services and Surveillance.





