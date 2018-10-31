Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded a $129,483,864 noncompetitive, cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Under this new contract, the contractor will provide maintenance and sustainment for two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Batteries for UAE.



The maintenance and sustainment scope of work includes software and hardware development, contractor logistics support, engineering services, and missile field surveillance.



The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California; Dallas, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Troy, Alabama; Lakeland, Florida; and the United Arab Emirates, with an expected period of performance of Nov. 1, 2018, through July 2, 2021.



One offer was solicited and one offer was received. UAE FMS funds in the amount of $129,483,864 will be used to fund this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-C-5001)



-ends-

