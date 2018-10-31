Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2018)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Hagerstown, Maryland, has been awarded a $23,813,528 definitization modification (PZ0013) to contract FA8620-16-C-4003 for the Saudi King Air 350 program.



This contract provides for the modification of two King Air 350 extended range aircraft with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/synthetic aperture radar capability; one transportable ground station; one fixed ground station; and one mission system trainer.



Work will be performed in Hagerstown, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and one offer was received. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $99,779,067.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-16-C-4003).



-ends-

