Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $64,290,305 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) that exercises an option to procure one lot of F-35 training devices for the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (47 percent); Sterling, Virginia (28 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (7 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (4 percent); Reston, Virginia (4 percent); Alameda, California (3 percent); London, United Kingdom (3 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (2 percent); and Tampa, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,290,305 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



