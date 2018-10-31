Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2018)

General Electric Aviation, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $273,509,940 firm-fixed-price requirements type contract for Service Life Extension Program conversion kits to upgrade Egyptian Air Force F-16, F110-GE-100 engines.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2023. This contract involves foreign military sales to Egypt and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8122-19-D-0001).



