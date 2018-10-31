Italy Pitches for AgustaWestland Company's Participation in ‘Make in India’

(Source: India Today; posted Oct 31, 2018)

By Geeta Mohan

NEW DELHI --- India and Italy on Tuesday agreed to "fast-track" bilateral trade and investments and set up mechanisms to enhance cooperation.Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte was on a one-day visit to India accompanied by a high-level business delegation. Conte and PM Modi held bilateral talks and delivered valedictory speeches in the final session of the 2018 edition of the Tech Summit, which was co-hosted by the two countries."In order to give an impetus to enhanced economic cooperation between India and Italy, it was decided to set up a CEO Forum guided by a Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC)," Modi tweeted following the meeting."To increase two-way investments, we have decided to create a fast-track mechanism," he said.Both sides have agreed on an "institutional framework" for a sustained dialogue to enhance the environment for "ease of doing business" in their respective countries and further facilitate and promote bilateral economic cooperation.Amid the cloud of Agusta Westland controversy, the Italian premier has pitched for the Italian company Leonardo Defence (formerly Finmeccanica), to be integrated with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' program. (end of excerpt)-ends-