Romania to Procure Additional Patriot Air and Missile Defense Systems

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Nov 01, 2018)

BUCHAREST, Romania --- The Romanian government has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army and transferred funding to the US government for the purchase of three additional Raytheon Patriot Air and Missile Defense Systems from the U.S. Army.



As was the case with the first system, which came under contract in May, the additional units were procured via the U.S. Department of Defense's foreign military sales process.



Patriot is a purely defensive system that is the backbone of NATO's defense against lower tier ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.



"Romania is purchasing the most advanced, capable, cutting edge tactical ballistic missile defense system in the world," said Mike Ellison, Raytheon's country manager for Romania. "Patriot has been tested thousands of times in peace, and repeatedly proven itself in combat. Simply put, Patriot saves lives."



Fifteen other nations depend on Patriot to protect their citizens and armed forces, including the U.S. and six other European nations: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and Sweden.



All of Romania's Patriot fire units will be newly built. And although it shares the same name and external appearance as the Patriot system that defended NATO during the Cold War, the system has been completely modernized.



"Romania's Patriot fire units will have the same hardware and software suite as the U.S. Army's Patriot fire units," said Michelle DeMaio, Raytheon's Romania Patriot program manager. "This will enhance Romania's ability to train with the U.S. Army and other NATO allies."



Romania's procurement of Patriot is an important element of the country's commitment to NATO to spend at least 2% of its Gross Domestic Product on defense. This most recent agreement marks the fulfillment of the Romanian Air Force's plan to purchase four fire units. It also keeps the Romanian armed forces on track to acquire the seven systems Romanian senior leaders have stated they intend to obtain.



The agreement between Romania and the U.S. Army sets the stage for the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.



-ends-

