Saif Sareea 3 Concludes with Major Exercise

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Nov 03, 2018)

British and Omani Militaries combined forces over the last few weeks on Ex Saif Sareea 3, culminating in an awesome fire power demonstration lasting more than 30 minutes at two separate locations in Oman.



The exercise, taking place during October and November 18, demonstrates UK and Omani intent and their ability to work together for Regional Security. It serves to strengthen the UK’s long-standing relationship with Oman and demonstrates the UK’s ability to deploy, operate and sustain a significant element of the Joint Expeditionary Force at range.



Throughout Ex Saif Sareea 3, British and Omani Forces have combined in many forms; from Air to Air refuelling of Royal Air Force of Oman and RAF jets to soldiers from both nations working closely on the ground. On 3 November a Fire Power Demonstration brought weeks of hard work (and sweat) together in a series of simulated attacks on targets. Streamed live to a VIP area in an inland location, an amphibious assault by Royal Marines and Omani troops onto a beach location in Eastern Oman with fast-roping from RAF Chinook helicopters of 27 Squadron, combined with naval gunfire support formed the first element of the demonstration.



The second phase of the demonstration, viewed by Omani Officers and Officials, Gavin Williamson the UK Secretary of State for Defence, and the Chiefs of UK Defence Forces, started after Omani Air Defences shot down a ‘rogue’ drone aircraft. This was followed closely by various attacks from the air and the ground. This included airstrikes by RAF Typhoons, Omani F16s, Omani Super Lynx and Army Air Corps Apache helicopters before Javelin anti-tank weapon firing destroyed more targets.



Fire and support, combined from Omani ground forces and British tanks helped to secure ‘enemy' ground forces before simulated supply drops were carried out by Omani C130 aircraft (with support from airmen from from RAF Brize Norton). A flypast brought the demonstration to a fitting conclusion showing the capability of the partnering nations.



The Royal Air Force would like to thank His Highness Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Supreme Commander of the Omani Armed Forces, for their hospitality during the exercise.



