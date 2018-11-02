Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Leadership of Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 02, 2018)

Today the National Centre for State Defence Control in Moscow hosted another teleconference of Defence Ministry chaired by the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



When opening the session, Defence Minister recalled that training year completed in the Russian Armed Forces on October 31.



As Sergei Shoigu stressed, “preliminary results show that level of field, air and sea training has increased.”



-- Ground Forces held over 3,800 tactical exercises.



-- Flying time has amounted to 380,000 hours; 615 pilots have undergone training.



-- Moreover, 242 crews of surface and submarine forces of the Russian Navy practised over 560 missions.



-- Total sailing time is 15,450 hours.



-- Airborne troops fulfilled 168,640 parachute jumps.



-- Besides 17,500 junior specialists improved skills of operating modern weapons and equipment, which allows them to use all new hardware received by the troops.



The attendees also discussed other issues on the agenda.



The first one concerned Poliment-Redut shipborne anti-aircraft missile system. According to the Minister of Defence, “its capabilities make it possible to engage any existing and prospective means of air attack.”



During state trails in the Northern Fleet, more than 10 launches of these missiles were conducted at various types of targets.



Afterwards they discussed implementation of state defence order on development of Angara heavy-class missile complex.



"Successful implementation of this project will directly influence timely development of orbital group of dual-use and military spacecraft. Therefore, the Russian Defence Ministry has been constantly controlling this process", the head of defence department said.



Also, special attention was attached to the issue associated with the development of Il-76MD-90A heavy military transport aircraft and creation of a modern tanker airplane on its basis.



As Sergei Shoigu explained, “research and development work is underway for this purpose, which will allow increasing of transported cargoes and their transportation distance, as well as combat capabilities of short-range, special and long-range aviation.”



Russian Defence Minister informed that state trials of military transport aviation are nearing its completion.



Trial model of the tanker airplane is to be developed in first quarter of 2019.



Besides, the attendees discussed results of the Ocean Shield exercises which took place in early September in the Mediterranean Sea.



“It was the first event held at such a distance from the Russian borders in the modern history of the country,” Sergei Shoigu noted.



During the exercises, the troops practised preparation and warfare of joint groups.



Vessels of Northern and Baltic fleets made a passage covering over 4,500 miles.



Ships of the Caspian Flotilla passed the Volga-Don Canal and the Black Sea Straits from the Caspian Sea.



Naval aircraft made flights from Northern, Baltic and Crimean airfields to Hmeymim base, having covered more than 5,000 kilometers.



The Tu-160 strategic bombers, the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, as well as the Il-78 airborne refueling aircraft of the Aerospace Forces were involved in the training.



A large joint force grouping of the Navy was formed in the Mediterranean, capable of autonomously solving a wide range of tasks given the changing environment.



The exercise was supervised by the Main Command of the Navy from the control center in St. Petersburg and an auxiliary command post in the Syrian port of Tartous.



As the Minister of Defence emphasized, that during the event, the latest tactical techniques and methods of ship and aviation warfare were tested. He also added that now similar exercises would be conducted on a permanent basis.



The attendees also discussed activities of the Russian Defence Ministry on quartering and construction service.



The military construction complex commissioned 2,308 buildings and structures, which is 72% more than last year.



At the same time, the Minister of Defense stressed that emphasis was placed on creation of military infrastructure affecting the combat power of the Armed Forces, primarily nuclear deterrence forces.



Particular importance was still attached to the creation of the Era military innovative technopolis, the first stage of construction of which is nearing its completion.



According to the Minister of Defence, it is planned to hold an off-site meeting of the Defence Ministry Board at the technopolis in November.



-ends-

