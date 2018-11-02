Air Force Spokesman: Highlights of Airshow China 2018

BEIJING --- The 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) will be held from November 6 to November 11 in the southern port city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. The new fighter jets and various active main battle equipment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will be on display at the air show. Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesman for the PLA Air Force, delivered some information on November 2 about the PLA Air Force’s participation in the air show.



Public flight display of J-20 and Y-20



The spotlight at the Airshow China 2018 is on a flight demo of the J-20 fighter jet, a new generation of stealth fighter jet independently developed by China. It made its debut during a flyby in the Airshow China 2016. J-20 fighter jets have been gradually commissioned into the PLA Air Force’s combat troops, and this will further enhance the PLA Air Force’s comprehensive operational capabilities.



Y-20 is a large, multi-purpose military transport aircraft independently developed by China. It can handle long-range tasks including transporting various materials and personnel under complex weather conditions. The formal deployment of Y-20 marks a breakthrough in the independent development of strategic air delivery equipment in China.



Aerobatic stunts by August 1st and Red Eagle Aerobatic Teams



The August 1st Aerobatic Team of the PLA Air Force and the Red Eagle Aerobatic Team from the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force will perform a series of aerobatic stunts along with other international aerobatic teams during the air show.



The August 1st Aerobatic Team will fly with J-10 fighter jets, which are China's home-made third-generation aircraft. Established in 2011, the Red Eagle Aerobatic Team will make its maiden appearance at the air show.



Systematic demonstration of PLA Air Force's active main battle equipment



The PLA Air Force's active main battle equipment will be displayed systematically. The H-6K strategic bomber, frequently seen in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Western Pacific in recent years, as well as the KJ-500 early warning aircraft, J-10B fighter jet, transport aircraft Y-9, and WZ-10K attack helicopter will be on static display at the show.



In addition, China will unveil its GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the air show. The domestically-developed GJ-2 is a medium- and high-altitude, long-endurance reconnaissance-strike drone, which has played an important role in border patrol and the anti-terrorism fight.



Such air defense and anti-missile equipment as the HQ-9B and HQ-22 air defense missile systems that highlight the Chinese Air Force's air defense and anti-missile capabilities will also be shown at the air show.



China to Unveil GJ-2 Drone at Air Show

BEIJING --- China will unveil its GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at an air show opening on Nov. 6 in the southern port city of Zhuhai, the air force said Friday.



The domestically-developed GJ-2 is a medium- and high-altitude, long-endurance reconnaissance-strike drone, which has played an important role in border patrol and the anti-terrorism fight, said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke.



Complete with new coatings, demonstrations of China's J-20 stealth fighter jets will also take place at next week's 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China), Shen said.



The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium- and long-range fighter aircraft, and it was commissioned into air force combat service in earlier 2018.



It was first shown to the public at Airshow China in November 2016. The fighters made their parade debut when the PLA marked its 90th anniversary in July 2017 at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



This year's Zhuhai exhibition will also showcase the Y-20, a versatile transport aircraft, which is designed to carry cargo and personnel over long distances in complicated meteorological conditions, said Shen.



Airshow China is an international aerospace trade show endorsed by the central government. The show has been held every two years since 1996 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.



PLA Confirms J-20 Performance at Airshow

China's most advanced stealth fighter jet, J-20, will be performing at the upcoming Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province between November 6 to 11 with a new look and new formations, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke confirmed on Friday.



The J-20 was not featured on the participation list the air show's organizer released on October 27. But four J-20s were seen in the skies above Zhuhai on Tuesday flying in formation, which led military observers to believe the aircraft will be on display at the show.



Shen said that China's independently developed heavy-lift multi-purpose transport aircraft Y-20 will also conduct flight performances.



For static displays, the PLA will bring the likes of the H-6K bomber, the KJ-500 early warning aircraft, the J-10B fighter jet, the Y-9 transportation aircraft and the Z-10K helicopter, Shen said.



The GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle will also make its first appearance at the air show. The domestically made drone is capable of both reconnaissance and attacks at mid to high altitudes, and can play an important role in China's border patrol and counter-terrorism missions, Shen said.



Aerial defense and anti-missile equipment, including the HQ-9B and the HQ-22, will also join the show, he said.



The Bayi Aerobatics Team of the PLA Air Force and the Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team of the PLA Air Force Aviation University in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province will join foreign performance teams in the sky at the show, Shen said.



Shen said that November 11 marks the 69th anniversary of China's PLA Air Force's founding, and the air force will share its birthday present with the public at a variety of celebration activities.



The PLA Air Force will bring a "special surprise" with its ''strongest lineup" on November 11, Shen said. However, he did not indicate what the surprise might be.



