Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 02, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aerospace Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $130,359,625 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00019-18-C-1004) in support of the F35 Block 4 Pre-modernization Phase II effort.



This modification provides for pre-modernization requirements decomposition and design work for Block 4.1 Partner participant weapon capabilities for maturation to an air system requirements review level of maturity.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participant funding in the amount of $90,505,737 will be obligated at time of award, $13,262,261 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($17,557,293; 13.5 percent); Navy ($14,223,730; 10.9 percent); Marine Corps ($14,223,730; 10.9 percent); and the non-U.S. DOD participants ($84,354,872; 64.7 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



