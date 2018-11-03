Iran unveiled its Kowsar fighter jet in August. Iran already has both U.S.-made jet fighters and Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.
Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the production line highlights the capabilities of Iranian experts despite "sanctions by enemies."
#UPDATE: #Iran has begun mass production of the F-5 fighter jet, an old 1970s aircraft originally made by the #US. -Gage pic.twitter.com/Fqe9w4JK8Q— World Events Live (@IdeologyWars) November 3, 2018
"Soon, the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the air force," Hatami said at a November 3 ceremony launching the plane's production, which was shown on television.
The inauguration came a day after the United States announced the reimposition of all sanctions on Iran starting November 5, covering Iran's shipping, financial, and energy sectors.
