Roketsan, Aselsan to Produce Turkey's First Marine Missiles

The ATMACA Project is a radar-guided anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 120 miles developed by Turkey’s Roketsan to equip Turkish warships and reduced the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers. (SSB photo)

ISTANBUL --- The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said it has signed deals with two local firms for the production of Turkey's first maritime missiles.



In a statement published Friday, the SSB said it had signed an agreement for the mass production of ATMACA cruise missiles with Roketsan.



Meanwhile, Turkish defense giant Aselsan will produce launch control systems and other equipment for the missiles, the statement added.



According to the SSB, the companies developed both the missiles and the launch systems using local resources.



The systems will be integrated into the MILGEM (National Ship) project, which was initiated in 2000 to locally design and build a fleet of multipurpose corvettes and frigates that will replace older ships.



