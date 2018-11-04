Trade War, Spy Claims Cloud Horizon for China Airshow (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Nov 04, 2018)

By Brenda Goh, Stella Qiu

SHANGHAI / BEIJING --- Trade frictions with the United States and accusations of industrial espionage are set to cast a cloud over China’s largest aerospace meeting this week, as suppliers consider what the country’s slowing economy could mean for booming jet demand.J-20 stealth fighters of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) are seen during a test flight ahead of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 3, 2018.The biennial Airshow China, to be held in the coastal city of Zhuhai during Nov 6-11, is traditionally an event for Beijing to parade its growing aviation prowess in front of aerospace executives, diplomats and arms buyers from over 40 countries.But analysts say they are not expecting many headline announcements or big deals this year as a bruising trade war between Beijing and Washington and a slowing Chinese economy cause companies to be cautious.While the tarmac will be filled with planes from the likes of Airbus SA and Embraer, the main symbol of China’s own commercial aviation ambitions, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China’s (COMAC) C919 narrowbody jet, will not be there. A senior executive said it was undergoing test flights.Boeing Co, which is opening a 737 completion plant in China, will not display any of its planes but only models at its exhibition stand. (end of excerpt)(ends)