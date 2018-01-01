Lockheed Martin Successfully Integrates Advanced Radar System with Unmanned Aerostat

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Nov. 6, 2018)

AKRON, Ohio --- Lockheed Martin completed the successful integration of a Telephonics RDR-1700B radar onto a 74K aerostat for land and sea missions. This latest milestone follows Lockheed Martin’s successful integration of various payloads including radar sensors from Telephonics, Leonardo and Northrop Grumman as well as electro-optic / infra-red cameras from L-3 Wescam.



“The integration of the Telephonics radar showcases our continued commitment to exploring the latest technologies as part of our aerostat systems," said Jerry Mamrol, vice president of Navigation, Surveillance and Unmanned Systems for Lockheed Martin. "It allows for multi-domain, modular and open architecture capabilities for faster, more cost-effective development efforts.”



The Lockheed Martin 74K Aerostat System, with integrated multi-mission payloads and high operational availability, has supported the warfighter in many harsh and challenging environments. The 74K aerostat system leverages a wide-area, secure communications backbone for the integration of threat reporting from multiple available sensor assets.



With more than 1.6 million combat mission flight hours, the robust design, communications relay and C4 integration on the 74K aerostat supports automated interoperability between tactical and theater surveillance assets and dissemination of operational threat data to aid interdiction of hostile fires and unconventional threats.



Lockheed Martin has specialized in lighter-than-air technology for over 95 years, delivering persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and national agencies.



