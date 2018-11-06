Indonesia and Singapore Visit to Promote Australian Capabilities

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 06, 2018)

This week Steven Ciobo, MP, Minister for Defence Industry, will visit Indonesia to support the 20 Australian businesses exhibiting at the Indo Defence Expo and Forum 2018 as part of the Team Defence Australia delegation.



Team Defence Australia’s strong attendance at this year’s event, the largest ever, demonstrates the growing international presence of Australia’s defence industry.



“I will meet with senior Indonesian government and military officials to highlight Australia’s innovative defence industry and promote opportunities for increased industry cooperation between Australia and Indonesia.



This week I will also visit Singapore to pursue deeper bilateral defence industry cooperation through industry and senior government engagements. Innovation is a central element of Australia’s defence industry policy and Singaporean and Australian defence industries have a strong history of cooperation in this area.”



Greater collaboration will strengthen our respective defence industries to achieve export success. Building a stronger, more sustainable and more globally competitive Australian defence industry supports Australian defence capability needs.



-ends-

