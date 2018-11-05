China Shows Off First Quantum Radar Prototype (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week; posted Nov 5, 2018)

By Steve Trimble





In displaying the unique device, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) is offering a tantalizing glimpse of one of its most ambitious technologies.



In theory, integrating the principle of quantum entanglement in a radar system can vastly improve performance, making the sensor significantly less vulnerable to radio frequency jamming and more adept at detecting targets.



Underscoring the sensitive nature of the technology, CETC limited a press conference at the Zhuhai Airshow on Nov. 5 to Chinese journalists. An American journalist for Aerospace Daily was mistakenly allowed to be seated, but then ordered to leave before the event began.



CETC’s 14th Research Institute has not been quiet about its achievements in the quantum radar field, however. (end of excerpt)





CETC Reveals Radar Early Warning Systems for Wars

(Source: Global Times; posted Nov 06, 2018)

The China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) unveiled "five major radar early warning systems" at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, to meet the requirements of future armed conflicts.



Future wars will be dominated by information and the coordination of different system, the CETC told the Global Times at the air show on Monday.



The company said its early warning systems will include anti-missile operations, space attack and defense, joint theater operations, ocean warfare and global surveillance and combat.



The systems will provide users with overall detection and perception solutions. They can integrate land, sea, air and aerospace, making users see every corner of the world.



With multi-source integration and comprehensive integration, the systems also integrate information with firepower.



The Global Times reporter learned that the anti-missile early warning system is meant to acquire full-process intelligence of targeted ballistic missiles to support strategic counterattacks and anti-missile operations.



The space attack and defense early warning system supports such attacks with high-precision and awareness of space targets.



The joint theater early warning system receives high-quality information by integrating multiple sources, thus capable of guiding firepower systems to implement multi-layer and dimensional air control and interception operations.



The ocean early warning system is based on a cooperative detection system while accessing space-based information. It achieves all-round, large-airspace intelligence perception and weapons information protection, supporting remote sea operations.



The global surveillance and combat warning system continuously enhances reconnaissance, mapping, early warning and surveillance capabilities of space-based platforms. It can also support the monitoring and rapid strikes of large-area, high-value targets around the world.



-ends-

