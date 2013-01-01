Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Nov. 5, 2018)

General Atomics - Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $263,403,355 firm-fixed-price contract for MQ-9 Reaper production.



This contract provides for the production of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft in the fiscal 2018 production configuration.



Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $263,403,355 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-F-2374).



-ends-

