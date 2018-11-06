First A330-800 Becomes Airborne for Its Maiden Flight

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 06, 2018)

The first production Airbus A330-800 took off on its maiden flight this morning at the main Airbus plant in Toulouse. It is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, and will be used for the certification development program. (Airbus photo)

TOULOUSE, France --- The first A330-800 took off this morning at Blagnac in Toulouse, France at 10:31am local time, for its maiden flight taking place over south-western France. The aircraft, MSN1888, will perform the dedicated flight-physics tests required for this variant.



The crew in the cockpit comprise: Experimental Test Pilots Malcolm RIDLEY and François BARRE and Test-Flight Engineer Ludovic GIRARD. Meanwhile, monitoring the aircraft systems and performance in real-time at the flight-test-engineer’s (FTE) station are Catherine SCHNEIDER and Jose CORUGEDO BERMEJO.



The A330-800’s certification development programme itself will last around 300 flight-test hours, paving the way for certification in 2019. Its sibling, the larger A330-900 family member, recently completed its development testing and certification programme which validated the A330neo Family’s common engines, systems, cabin and flight & ground operations.



Launched in July 2014, the latest generation of Airbus’ widebody family, the A330neo builds on the A330ceo’s proven economics, versatility and reliability while reducing fuel consumption by a further 14 per cent per seat. The NEO’s two versions – the A330-800 and A330-900 – will accommodate 257 and 287 passengers respectively in a three-class seating layout, are powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offer new “Airspace” cabin amenities and feature a new larger span wing with Sharklet wingtip devices.



The A330 is one of the most popular widebody families ever, having received over 1,700 orders from 120 customers. More than 1,400 A330s are flying with over 120 operators worldwide. The A330neo is the latest addition to the leading Airbus widebody family, which also includes the A350 XWB and the A380, all featuring unmatched space and comfort combined with unprecedented efficiency levels and unrivalled range capability.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 Powers Airbus A330-800 First Flight

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Nov 06, 2018)

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000, the latest member of the Trent family of engines, has successfully powered the Airbus A330-800neo into the skies for its first test flight today.



The aircraft, the latest version of the A330 family, took off from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, this morning, marking the beginning of its flight test programme.



The Trent 7000 is the exclusive engine for the A330neo and the seventh in a Trent family that has now accumulated more than 125 million engine flying hours.



Chris Davie, Rolls-Royce, Programme Director - Trent 7000, said: “We are proud to power this latest version of the A330 family and congratulate Airbus on this achievement. The Trent 7000 is the latest chapter in a Trent success story and takes an outstanding aircraft to the next level of performance.”



The Trent 7000 brings together more than 50 million flying hours of experience from the Trent 700, which powers the original version of the A330.



The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000 will deliver a step change in performance and economics compared to the Trent 700. Benefitting from a bypass ratio double that of its predecessor, the Trent 7000 will improve specific fuel consumption by 10%, and will significantly reduce noise.



Today marks another in a sequence of first flight milestones celebrated by Rolls-Royce, the others being for the Trent XWB-97 (Airbus A350-1000), Trent 1000 TEN (Boeing 787-10), Trent 7000 (Airbus A330-900) and Pearl 15 (Bombardier Global 6500).



