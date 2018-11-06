China Opens Airshow with Big Jet Model, Fighter Jet Flypasts (excerpt)

By Brenda Goh, Stella Qiu

So far the best video showing J-10B TVC performed Cobra maneuver, J-turn, Falling leaf maneuver. Video by @ChinaAvReview pic.twitter.com/2pGK7Q5lBc — dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 6, 2018

Even J-20's maneuver is totally overshadowed by J-10B TVC, it's still pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/DcM0VoxfWn — dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 6, 2018

ZHUHAI, China --- China on Tuesday kicked off its largest airshow with a display of its aviation ambitions, unveiling a life-size model of a long-haul jet it is developing with Russia and showing off its J-20 stealth fighter jet in a roaring flight demonstration.The biennial Airshow China, being held in the coastal city of Zhuhai from Nov. 6-11, is traditionally an event for Beijing to parade its growing aviation prowess. This time, however, it comes against the backdrop of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.China has become a key hunting ground for foreign aviation firms to do deals thanks to surging travel demand, but its trade relations with other countries have been tested by its ambitions to grow its own champions in industries such as aviation.Among projects that fall into such a category is the widebody CR929 which is being jointly developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and hopes to eventually compete with Boeing Co’s 787 and Airbus SE’s A350 planes. (end of excerpt)-ends-