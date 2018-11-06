The biennial Airshow China, being held in the coastal city of Zhuhai from Nov. 6-11, is traditionally an event for Beijing to parade its growing aviation prowess. This time, however, it comes against the backdrop of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.
China has become a key hunting ground for foreign aviation firms to do deals thanks to surging travel demand, but its trade relations with other countries have been tested by its ambitions to grow its own champions in industries such as aviation.
Among projects that fall into such a category is the widebody CR929 which is being jointly developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and hopes to eventually compete with Boeing Co’s 787 and Airbus SE’s A350 planes. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.
Premiere demonstration of full sized mock-up of Russian-Chinese #CR929 has taken place during #ZhuhaiAirShow https://t.co/R88K5dZ0x3 pic.twitter.com/4eCMMniGZB— UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) November 6, 2018
So far the best video showing J-10B TVC performed Cobra maneuver, J-turn, Falling leaf maneuver. Video by @ChinaAvReview pic.twitter.com/2pGK7Q5lBc— dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 6, 2018
Even J-20's maneuver is totally overshadowed by J-10B TVC, it's still pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/DcM0VoxfWn— dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 6, 2018
Yeah, they look a lot alike. pic.twitter.com/mszlTEWYvq— dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 5, 2018
FTC-2000G pic.twitter.com/BeBqTkzAaH— dafeng cao (@dafengcao) November 5, 2018
