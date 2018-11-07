Rosoboronexport to Bring Equipment for All Services to Indo Defense 2018

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Nov 07, 2018)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, is setting up a joint Russian exposition at Indo Defense 2018 to take place at Jakarta International Expo, Indonesia, on November 7-10.



“Arms market in South-East Asia is top on the priority list of Rosoboronexport. Most of the countries in the region are our long-standing partners. They know Russian weapons perfectly well, have trust in them and always keep their eyes open for development of more advanced systems, which we make sure to bring to every exhibition in Indonesia. This year we are going to put on display a number of new but already popular in the world systems catering to the needs of all services: BT-3F armored personnel carrier, IL-78MK-90A tanker aircraft, Pantsir-ME ship-based AD system, Karakurt-E and Sarsar ships, as well as other military equipment,” says Rosoboronexport’s CEO Alexander Mikheev.



Rosoboronexport welcomes everybody to the Russian joint exposition at Pavilion A, housing products of seven Russian defense companies, including the United Aircraft Corp., Tecmash, Institute of Applied Physics, and High-Precision Systems. At Booth A 145 Rosoboronexport will put on display 200-plus pieces of military equipment for all military services.



In the air force sector things look particularly good for the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter, Yak-130 combat-trainer, MiG-29М/М2 multirole frontline fighter, Be-200 amphibious aircraft, and scores of UAV systems, including the Orion-E recently added to the portfolio of the company. Other platforms facing bright future in the region are the Mi-17 military transport helicopters, Mi-35M attack helicopter with troop-carrying capacity, as well as Mi-28NE and Ka-52 gunships.



Army personnel will come to the booth for the T-90MS tanks, BMP-3M and BMP-3F fighting vehicles, BTR-82A and BT-3F personnel carriers, BMPT tank support vehicle, and Kornet-EM and Khrizantema-S AT systems.



There will also be equipment suitable for other security agencies contributing to the state security and war on terror and organized crime. Rosboronexport’s displays will be packed with small arms to include Kalashnikov AK-100 family assault rifles, various machine-guns and close-combat weapons, as well as VPK-233136 Tigr special-purpose vehicle, Ansat light multi-purpose helicopter, and Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter.



The location of the South-East Asian nations and numerous sea borders pave the way for soaring demand for naval equipment. Here, Rosoboronexport will have a few very special items, some of them combat-proven. Much interest is expected to go to the Project 11356 guard ship, Project 20382 Tigr small guard ship, Gepard 3.9 frigate equipped with the Club-S integrated missile system, Project 22160 patrol ship, 03160E Raptor patrol craft, and Project 636 submarine.



Navy weapons, as well as defense systems for ships, submarines, and shore-based installations are likely to gather crowds as well. These include the Kalibr-PLE (Club-S) and Kalibr-NKE (Club-N) integrated missile systems, Bastion and Bal-E shore-based systems complete with the Yakhont anti-ship cruise missile and Kh-35E anti-ship missile respectively, as well as underwater weapons, namely UGST torpedoes and bottom mines.



Besides, Rosobornexport will bring Russian AD systems, those which are particularly popular all over the world, South-East Asia included. On the company's bestseller list are the S-400 Triumph and Buk-M2E SAM systems, PantsirS1 gun and missile AD system, and Verba MANPADS.



Rosoboronexport has scheduled a very rich business program, stipulating meetings with delegations representing most of the countries in the region. The company will be happy to accommodate foreign customers, should they express the desire to listen to presentations of all Russian equipment at Indo Defense 2018.





