Defence Ministers Meet In Oslo

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 06, 2018)

The security challenges in our surrounding areas and the further development of our defence cooperation is on the agenda when the Northern European defence ministers meet in Oslo 13-14th of November. Norway holds the chairmanship in the Nordic defence cooperation (NORDEFCO) for 2018, and this will be the last meeting under Norwegian leadership.



On Tuesday 13th of November there will be a meeting of ministers in the Nordic Defence Cooperation, NORDEFCO. The ministers present will be Claus Hjort Frederiksen (Denmark), Jussi Niinistö (Finland), Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson (Iceland), Peter Hultqvist (Sweden) and Frank Bakke-Jensen (Norway). After the NORDEFCO meeting, there will be a meeting of defence ministers in the Nordic-Baltic format.



On Wednesday 14th of November the ministers of Defence from the Northern Group will meet. The Northern Group consists of the Nordic and Baltic countries in addition to Germany, The Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom.



Agenda



The Nordic defence ministers will discuss the security situation in the North, focus areas for 2019 and common projects. The Nordic countries have worked on enhancing military mobility across borders. This discussion continues at the ministerial. Furthermore, the Nordic countries will sign a common vision for Nordic defence cooperation.



Under-Secretary-General for UN Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will participate in the meetings on November 14th and present status for UN peace operations and the ongoing UN reform.



